ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Magic 8 Ball, UNO and pinball headed to Toy Hall of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Classic toys make Hall of Fame.

By
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WTVD) --
Three classic toys are now in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The Magic 8 Ball, the card game UNO, and pinball make up the class of 2018.

They were recognized Thursday for their staying power and influence. The top three were chosen from a field of 12 finalists.

Some of the top competitors were American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, Tickle Me Elmo and Masters of the Universe.

The Magic 8 Ball was a finalist seven times before making the cut. The liquid-filled orb, first introduced in 1946, tells fortunes by way of a floating 20-sided die.

The card game Uno was invented by Barber Merle Robbins nearly 50 years ago, but today is owned by Mattel.

Pinball machines have been around for decades, but are making a comeback with competitions worldwide.

The latest inductees will be on permanent display in Rochester, New York, at the Hall of Fame in The Strong Museum alongside 65 previous honorees.

The winners are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public. Toys must have inspired creative play across generations to make the Hall of Fame.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttoysu.s. & worldhall of fameNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Explore the best of Buffalo with cheap flights from Raleigh
The best family and learning events in Durham this week
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8-year-old pistol-whipped, mother robbed at gunpoint, Raleigh Police say
After amendment passes, a nonprofit expands to NC to get photo IDs to voters
Amber Alert: Police want to talk to man seen walking near site of kidnapping
Paradise lost: Wildfire destroys most of California town
Wake Forest Police release video of high-speed chase that ended in deadly crash
Fayetteville man in Waffle House arrest that went viral found guilty
Exclusive: Mother of kidnapped girl has faith daughter will be found safe
Fuquay-Varina neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
Show More
Roethlisberger throws for 5 TDs, Steelers rip Panthers 52-21
Another scooter crash brings Raleigh total to 25
Lawmakers summon DMV chief to explain long lines
Election night was a historic one for black sheriff candidates in NC
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
More News