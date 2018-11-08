Magic 8 Ball, UNO and pinball headed to Toy Hall of Fame

Three classic toys are now in the National Toy Hall of Fame.The Magic 8 Ball, the card game UNO, and pinball make up the class of 2018.They were recognized Thursday for their staying power and influence. The top three were chosen from a field of 12 finalists.Some of the top competitors were American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, Tickle Me Elmo and Masters of the Universe.The Magic 8 Ball was a finalist seven times before making the cut. The liquid-filled orb, first introduced in 1946, tells fortunes by way of a floating 20-sided die.The card game Uno was invented by Barber Merle Robbins nearly 50 years ago, but today is owned by Mattel.Pinball machines have been around for decades, but are making a comeback with competitions worldwide.The latest inductees will be on permanent display in Rochester, New York, at the Hall of Fame in The Strong Museum alongside 65 previous honorees.The winners are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public. Toys must have inspired creative play across generations to make the Hall of Fame.