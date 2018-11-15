ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Off-camera hobbies: Barbara Gibbs goes from anchor to baker

From anchor to baker, Barbara Gibbs is whipping up something sweet in her kitchen for the holidays.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
You're used to seeing Barbara Gibbs alongside John Clark on the mornings shows on ABC11, but what you might not know is that this anchor has turned into a baker.

ABC11's Kim Deaner thought Gibbs just liked to make beautiful cake creation, but boy was she wrong!


There is another artistic side to dessert making that she really enjoys -- decorating gingerbread.

Each year, she enters a gingerbread creation into the Gingerbread Benefit contest put on by Triangle Family Services, which is an organization that is dear to Gibbs' heart, so making her gingerbread creations is a labor of love.

"This time of year I do pure cakes and I do gingerbreads because there's a competition that I enter that benefits people in crisis in Wake County every year," Gibbs said.

Gibbs said she spends time getting every tiny detail of her pieces correct.

She won last year's contest and was the only contestant that wasn't a full-time chef.

Gibbs makes a specific type of gingerbread to use for her creations.

It's a concoction that she said isn't the best for eating, but Deaner disagrees.

"When does flour, sugar, and butter not taste good," Deaner joked.

The simple recipe can be found online.

