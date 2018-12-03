ABC PRIMETIME

NEW YORK --
Get ready to marvel at lights galore tonight on The Great Christmas Light Fight!

Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak travel around the country to judge the most dazzling displays.

This is season six of the series, and tonight is the first "Heavyweights" episode!

"This year we decided to go bigger," Oosterhouse said. "Most people have never seen anything, I know I have never seen anything like that, and when I did it was just overwhelming, it took a second to just really program what I was looking at."

Immediately following the "Heavyweights" episode is another regular hour-long episode.



"You would think a lot of it would be the same, and the reality is it's not," Oosterhouse said. "Every space is unique, every space is an experience, and every space has its own touch of how they do Christmas."

Oosterhouse also shared his tips for how to get a great look decorating your own home in the video above.

In each episode, four families compete for the coveted Light Fight trophy and a $50,000 prize, with a total of $300,000 given away for the season.

Don't miss these next two episodes tonight at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
