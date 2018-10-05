Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh based research team Association of Paranormal Study will be featured on the Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Places in America."
The team is a rarity -- made up of all female paranormal researchers.
In the episode, "Cursed Towns," airing Sunday, October 7th at 10 pm EST, the team travels to the town of South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, to investigate a Christmas Eve police shootout over a union dispute that happened there in 1927.
"Half of the police force was defending the company and half was defending the union," explained team member Elizabeth Breakey. "So, it just hundreds of bullets in 90 seconds in one tiny city block. The aftermath was the sheriff was killed, the chief of police was killed and 4 police officers and this was all against each other," Breakey said.
The team said they picked up some pretty strong energy at the scene.
"We picked up some pretty insane things," explained team member Alex Matsuo. "Including a voice that rang out - it was a very distinct person, I thought another person was added to our investigation. That one really rattled me and rattled rest of team, too. We had quite the interesting investigation there," Matsuo said.
The Association of Paranormal Study focuses on residential cases as well as education for the community.
"We go into peoples homes and try to figure out what's going on supernaturally," Matsuo said. "We try to debunk squeaky floors and flickering lights. We like to find out why a ghost is haunting a place. I like to say, 'All ghosts have a story to tell, are you willing to listen?'" Matsuo said.
The episode premieres Sunday on the Travel Channel at *10 p.m. and re-airs three more times:
- Monday, October 8 at 1 a.m.
- Thursday, October 11 at 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 21 at 3 p.m.