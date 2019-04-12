star wars

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer: Watch first teaser trailer for Episode IX, dropped with name reveal

EMBED <>More Videos

These are the Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies hitting the big screen in 2019.

The force is strong across the internet: Along with the reveal of the title, the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was dropped during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Friday.



"We've passed on all we know," Luke Skywalker says in the teaser, as Rey is shown. "A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight."

As Princess Leia is shown, he goes on to say, "We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone."

The trailer ends with eerie laughter that sounds like it belongs to the nefarious Senator Palpatine.

Episode IX will see the return of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Finn (John Boyega), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and many more fan favorites. Among the characters set to make an appearance from the original Star Wars trilogy are Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Anthony Daniels (C3PO).



Richard E. Grant, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, has announced that he will be playing a yet-to-be-announced character in the new film. Keri Russell also joins the cast.

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Episode IX' director JJ Abrams shares emotional cast photo as shooting wraps

Like the trilogy's beginning, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, this film will be directed by J.J. Abrams. Abrams previously announced that he would be using footage of late actress Carrie Fisher to finish up Princess Leia's story, but he promised it would be done in a way that honors her memory.

As with other 2019 Disney movies, it will later be available for streaming on Disney+. The streaming service will also be debuting new series from the Star Wars franchise, including its first scripted live-action series, The Mandalorian.

SEE ALSO: Disney, Marvel 2019 movie releases include 'Avengers: Endgame' and live-action 'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King'

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in the United States Dec. 20, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingmoviesbuzzworthymovie newsstar wars
RELATED
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Lucasfilm announces cast for live-action Star Wars series
STAR WARS
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge': Disney reveals what you can eat, buy
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, accused of beating girlfriend's sons with HDMI cord
'We love you:' Kaffeinate owner's kids speak about loss, moving forward
Downtown Durham residents shaken by death, damage after explosion
Petition wants photos of wife, daughters in Chris Watt's cell removed
'It's my life involved:' Sander defends outburst, judge removes him
Furniture, boat litter street in Harnett County
You're probably recycling wrong and it's part of a major problem
Show More
Major the Bull gets upgrades in honor of Durham's 150th anniversary
Melania Trump and Karen Pence to honor armed forces at Fort Bragg
Most risky places to use your debit card
Durham 150, Pints for Paws and wine festival, things to do this weekend
TURKEY TERROR: Aggressive flock pecking at neighbors
More TOP STORIES News