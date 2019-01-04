NEW YORK (WTVD) --"It wasn't over...it still isn't over!" That's right, "The Notebook" will soon be making thousands of women ugly cry, but this time it will be in a new setting.
More than a decade after the Southern couple wormed their way into the hearts of millions on the big screen, the love story now will be told on a different stage: Broadway.
On Thursday, author Nicholas Sparks announced the big news on Facebook.
"This is Us" producer Bekah Brunstetter will act as the playwright and singer Ingrid Michaelson will head music and lyrics.
"I'm thrilled to work with Bekah, Ingrid and our whole team on bringing this beloved story to the stage," Sparks wrote.
"When I was approached about working on The Notebook, I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting," Michaelson said in a statement. "I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me. The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life. The story sings to me so perfectly. I actually started writing that very night of the first meeting, before I even had the job! I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way."
I. Can’t. Breath. https://t.co/YAik9GrCZb— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 3, 2019
"The Notebook," which was published in 1996, is just one of many love stories Sparks wrote that were based in North Carolina.
Take the Nicholas Sparks tour of the North Carolina coast
The movie, which was released in 2004, details the forbidden love between Noah Calhoun (played by Ryan Gosling) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) throughout their lives.
While no cast has been set yet, if we had to imagine how the conversation would have gone between Allie and Noah about making their musical debut, it would have gone something like... "If you're going to Broadway, I'm going to Broadway!"