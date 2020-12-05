Epic Games canceling in-person events for 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary-based Epic Games is looking to the future and giving an update on the Fortnite competitions for 2021.The company said there won't be any in-person events next year and that includes the Fortnite World Cup.Company leaders said their first priority for any event is the health and safety of the players and staff.Epic will continue to host online competitions through next year and hopes in-person global tournaments can eventually return.