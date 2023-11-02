FBI searches New York home of top fundraiser, campaign consultant linked to NYC Mayor Eric Adams

BROOKLYN, New York -- FBI agents are executing a search warrant at the Crown Heights, Brooklyn, home of Brianna Suggs, who is a campaign consultant and top fundraiser linked to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The agents descended on the home on Lincoln Place on Thursday morning.

The FBI declined to immediately comment on the reason but acknowledged agents were at the address.

She was apparently home at the time of the search warrant and has not been arrested.

The mayor's office says Suggs is not a City Hall employee, has nothing to do with the operation of the city and directed all questions to the mayor's campaign spokesperson, who has not returned comment.

Suggs started as an intern in Brooklyn Borough Hall in 2017 and coordinated the mayor's political fundraising activities from his 2021 campaign.

She says she raised $18.4 million for Adams' 2021 campaign, and at least $900,000 so far for his 2025 reelection effort.

"The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate," said Adams 2021 campaign counsel Vito Pitta.

This law enforcement action may be the reason the mayor abruptly returned back to the city, although a spokesperson declined to comment.

While on his way to Washington, D.C. for meetings related to the migrant crisis, Adams abruptly turned back for New York City on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Adams would only say the mayor was heading home to "deal with a matter." It was not believed to be safety or security related, according to an NYPD official.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.