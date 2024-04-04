UNC's Erin Matson not allowed to try out for U.S. Women's Field Hockey team ahead of Olympics

When Erin Matson was named head coach of North Carolina's powerhouse field hockey team in late January, it sent shockwaves through the collegiate world.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The most decorated American field hockey player of all time is not being allowed to try out for the US Women's Field Hockey team.

Erin Matson is currently the head coach of the University of North Carolina field hockey team. In her first year as head coach, she lead her team to a national championship.

The five years prior to that, she played on the team herself. Those teams won four national titles and five ACC Championships. Matson became the second player ever to win the Honda Sport Award for Field Hockey three times.

She also has extensive experience at the international level, having been part of the U.S. National Team since the age of 17.

She most recently played for the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team at the Pan Am Cup. There, she performed well and helped the team take home the gold medal.

However, Matson has been denied the opportunity to try out for the U.S. Olympic Team at trials in Charlotte on April 7.

The reason for that denial remains unclear. ABC11 has reached out to U.S. Field Hockey but has not yet heard back.

UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Chairman John Preyer released a statement in support of Matson's efforts to play in the Olympics.

"Why is US Field Hockey denying the greatest American player in history a chance to compete for a spot on the Olympic team? Erin meets all the criteria and is willing, able, and ready to be in Charlotte on Sunday with the full support of her colleagues and team at Carolina. We trust US Field Hockey will reconsider their earlier statements and give Erin the opportunity to compete."

UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees member Jennifer Evans also released the following statement:

"Erin has inspired field hockey fans across generations to love and embrace this great sport. Beyond her many contributions at Carolina, she has been a member of the US national training program since she was 17. During her brief 'sabbatical' from international competition, she became the youngest Division 1 coach in history to lead a team to a national championship. Erin cares deeply about her sport and her teammates and wants to do everything possible to promote field hockey and help the United States win in Paris. Erin's skills, conditioning and competitiveness will speak for themselves...she is simply seeking an opportunity to try out."