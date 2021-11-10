Escape from Margaritaville arrives at DPAC

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Jimmy Buffet's classic song "Margaritaville" comes to live a the Durham Performing Arts Center from November 9 to November 14 in the Broadway musical "Escape to Margaritaville."The show is the story of Tully, a part-time bartender who falls for a career-minded tourist, and features many of Buffet's most popular songs as well as show originals.