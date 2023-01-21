All 5 inmates captured after escaping jail in stolen car, authorities say

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. -- All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, CNN reported.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door "by use of force," then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

SEE ALSO | Escaped Texas inmate makes run for it after breaking out of transport van | VIDEO

The escapees then entered a secured parking lot and stole a gray 2009 Scion tC with Missouri temporary tags, police said.

All of the inmates left in the stolen car and were last seen on camera traveling south, the sheriff's department said. The five escapees also discarded their orange clothing.

Warrants were issued for the inmates who were all being held on felony charges, including three who are known sex offenders, according to the sheriff's department.

One of the five inmates was captured in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Friday, according to the sheriff's department. The other inmates were located "hours later" in Ohio.

"As of this morning, all escaped inmates have been located and taken into custody," the sheriff's department said Saturday on Facebook. "The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department will continue to work with the United States Marshals Service until all inmates are returned back to the Detention Center."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)