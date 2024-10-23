Jail escapee from South Carolina captured in Roanoke Rapids

Anton Bennett was captured after a traffic stop where he gave an officer a fake name, police said.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate who escaped a South Carolina jail is in custody in Roanoke Rapids.

Police said they first encountered the man last Thursday when he was driving a vehicle reported stolen from South Carolina.

A Roanoke Rapids police officer made a traffic stop about 1 a.m. in the area of Clinton Street and asked the driver for identification. The man said he didn't have ID on him but said his name was Garmal Brown, of Santee, South Carolina. When the officer tried to detain him, the driver ran off but was captured shortly afterward.

He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resist, delay, and obstruct an officer. He received a $5,000 bond and was ordered held until he could produce identification.

On Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids Police learned that his real name was Anton Conway Bennett, 30, of Chesterfield County, South Carolina. Bennett was wanted in South Carolina for escaping from a detention center Oct. 14 and was wanted by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett escaped along with three others, two of whom remain at large.

Police said it appeared that Bennett was trying to get to Chesterfield County, Virginia, where he has family members.

He was being jailed in South Carolina on a theft charge. He also has outstanding theft charges in Virginia, and now faces an additional charge of identity theft.

Bennett was being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under no bond awaiting extradition to South Carolina and Virginia.

