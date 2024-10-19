Johnston Co. DA to investigate after video shows Smithfield police officer punching Amazon employee

An investigation has been launched in Smithfield after an officer was caught on cell phone video landing a punch on someone early Friday morning.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation has been launched in Smithfield after an officer was caught on cell phone video landing a punch on someone early Friday morning.

The incident happened outside the Amazon distribution facility on US Business 70.

"The situation didn't look too good based on the information and what we saw," said Marlon Lee, a town council member.

He's seen the video now widely circulating on social media and has also talked to Smithfield's chief of police.

"Of course, that was just a small tidbit of it but you know we definitely want to know exactly what's going on that led to that segment," Lee said.

Police said they had been trying to stop Terrance Ellis with their lights and sirens on for about a mile prior to the facility. Investigators said he continued until he got to the Amazon facility where he was headed for an overnight shift.

Smithfield Police told Eyewitness News not only did Ellis not stop but he swung first at officers.

Ellis is in the Johnston County Detention Center on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and DWI. Investigators also found him with marijuana inside the jail itself.

The police department said it will petition a judge to release the dash camera video which they said will show the entire incident.

Councilmember Lee said the town has received federal funds to get body cameras but they're not in place just yet.

"We definitely need those for incidents just like this that happen so we can see the full story," Lee said.

The Johnston County District Attorney is reviewing all the evidence in the case. Amazon said no other employees were involved in the incident.