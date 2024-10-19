2 NCCU students arrested in connection with armed home invasion in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina Central University (NCCU) students are facing several charges including robbery and kidnapping after police said they broke into a home in Durham.

Durham police said the incident happened on Oct. 10 in the 2300 block of Fitzgerald Street.

Police arrested Demarcus Justin Coley, 18, from Garner, and Ja'Maury Coe, 19, from Warsaw, and charged them with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, and first-degree burglary.

Authorities said a search warrant was also executed on campus in connection with the arrests, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

