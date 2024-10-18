Authorities find 3 of 4 juveniles who escaped Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have found three of four juveniles who escaped from a youth development center in Rocky Mount Thursday.

Rocky Mount Police Department said the investigation is ongoing for the remaining escapee. No information was released about which ones were found.

The juveniles escaped from the Edgecombe Youth Development Center at 78 Positive Way just after 6:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Public Safety. Authorities identified them as Quadarius H., Jayden W., Eric M., and David B.

Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Officials said Thursday they "have a high degree of concern for the safety of...the juveniles and the public, due to a prior history of unpredictable behavior."

Authorities are asking the public to report any sightings to local law enforcement officials.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood