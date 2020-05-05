Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Holly Springs mom Monica Moynan extradited to Wake County

Police confirmed to ABC11 that Brian Sluss was arrested on Tuesday after a Wake County grand jury indictment.
Last October, police announced that they were investigating the disappearance of Monica Moynan as a murder.
At the time, police said Moynan's ex-boyfriend Brian Sluss, and his ex-wife, Jarlyn Sluss, were both considered persons of interest in the case.
Brian was arrested by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department at his parents' home in Bluefield, Virginia. He was extradited to Wake County from Tazewell County on Wednesday and was booked into the Wake County jail.
Moynan's remains have not been found.
Warrants released last year showed that investigators found a positive pregnancy test and interviewed a friend of Moynan who confirmed that Moynan believed she was pregnant. Investigators also learned that she made, but failed to keep, an appointment at a women's health clinic in April.
"We believe that Monica being pregnant may have been a factor in the incidents that led up to Monica's death," the warrants read.
Holly Springs police officers have been investigating 23-year-old Moynan's disappearance since late July when her apartment manager and mother reported that they hadn't seen her in a while and were concerned for her safety.
Other search warrants showed that Brian Sluss had been driving around in her car and pretending to be Moynan in text messages to her family.
He told police he was using the car to transport their children, since it was the one that had the car seats. He also said he wrote to Moynan's family using her phone because he did not know how to tell them she was missing.
He told police he'd last seen her June 20, but that she had become addicted to drugs. He said he was trying to help her kick the habit, but she eventually texted him saying she couldn't do it anymore and he'd not heard from her since.
Moynan's mom told police that her ex-boyfriend was abusive and a habitual liar. She said her daughter was trying to build a great life for herself and her children, but that her ex-boyfriend continued to stalk her.
Sluss has a history of assault cases against him. Moynan had also taken out a Domestic Violence Protection Order against him.