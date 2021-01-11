Caught on camera: Fiery explosion after gas truck slams into propane tank

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- A huge gas explosion was caught on camera after a gas truck slid across ice and hit a propane tank at a concrete batch plant in Bozeman, Montana.
The collision cracked the propane tank and caused the gas to leak, as one of the severed gas lines began to catch fire, according to the Big Sky Fire Department.
It took firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire.
No one was injured.
