Spring Food Fest features NC State Fair food all weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interested in chowing down on some delicious fair food? This weekend's Spring Food Fest is just for you.From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21-23, fair food returns to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.Enter the fairgrounds at gate 9 and park in the midway area.There are tons of vendors selling just about any flavor you could want. Just be aware that most vendors are only taking cash.for a full list of the vendors.Plus, while you're at the Spring Food Fest, you can buy discounted state fair tickets--$8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 years old.