Spring Food Fest features NC State Fair food all weekend

Spring Food Fest features NC State Fair food all weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interested in chowing down on some delicious fair food? This weekend's Spring Food Fest is just for you.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21-23, fair food returns to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Enter the fairgrounds at gate 9 and park in the midway area.

There are tons of vendors selling just about any flavor you could want. Just be aware that most vendors are only taking cash.

Plus, while you're at the Spring Food Fest, you can buy discounted state fair tickets--$8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 years old.
