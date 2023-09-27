NC Fall Foliage: When leaves will reach their peak color

It's the last week of September, which means North Carolina's famous fall foliage is about to sparkle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the last week of September, which means North Carolina's famous fall foliage is about to sparkle.

The state's huge elevation differences from the mountain peaks to the west, to the beaches on the coast give North Carolina one of the longer fall color seasons in the country.

The first question most leaf seekers have is when peak color will be this year?

Here is what an expert at NC State's College of Natural Resources had to say.

"Peak color in North Carolina varies. In the mountains it'll start around mid-October in the very upper elevations. And then as we move through the very end of October and into the very start of November, we'll see them in peak color all the way down the coast," Dr. Bardon said.

He added the best places to catch the color changes are right around the corner in county and state parks.

Autumn Leaves Average Peak

Dr. Bardon said leaves in the Triangle should start showing the first signs of change in about a week.