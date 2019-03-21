LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends of Hania Aguilar, who was kidnapped from her Lumberton home in November 2018, are remembering her on what would have been her 14th birthday.
Hania's body was found on Nov. 27 off Wire Grass Road.
Autopsy results suggest she was likely suffocated.
The community has planned a balloon release in her honor.
It is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Luther Britt Park, which is located at 671 Branch St.
For Hania's family, the nightmare isn't over yet. They're still waiting for justice.
Michael Ray McLellan, 34, has been charged in the case. He is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and first-degree forcible rape.
After being connected to Aguilar's kidnapping, McLellan was also charged in an unsolved rape case from 2016. McLellan's DNA connected him to that unsolved rape case.
However, investigators had McLellan's DNA and the rape kit from the 2016 case before Aguilar was kidnapped.
Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said if law enforcement had properly handled the rape kit, McLelland would have been behind bars and never had a chance to harm Aguilar.
Family, friends remember Hania Aguilar on 14th birthday
