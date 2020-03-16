'There are no words': Family of 7 dead in suspected Chatham County murder-suicide

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies said seven people, all from the same family, are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Chatham County on Sunday night.According to a news release, Chatham County deputies first received a shots fired call on Moncure Flatwood Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.Investigators identified those dead as 67-year-old Jeanie Ray, 93-year-old Helen Mason, 73-year-old Ellis Mansfield, 54-year-old Lisa Mansfield, 41-year-old John Paul Sanderford, 39-year-old Nicole Sanderford and 66-year-old Larry Ray.Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson did not specify the name of the suspected shooter."Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy," Sheriff Mike Roberson said in a written statement. "To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable. There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event."Roberson encouraged survivors affected by the tragedy to seek emotional support through the NC Victim Assistance Network, Triangle Survivors of Suicide or the Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit.No motive for the shooting is known at the time, but investigators do not believe it was a random incident.