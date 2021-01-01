Family & Parenting

Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Triangle families are celebrating 2021 in the most joyous way, by bringing new life into the world.

Demetri Devon Gurley was the first baby born at Cape Fear Valley medical Center. Demetri arrived at 12:12 a.m.

He is the son of Devon Gurley and Dorothy E. Bennett of Fayetteville. Demetri weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

Demetri Devon Gurley, the first baby born in 2021 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



UNC Rex said it's first baby arrived at 12:13 a.m. The hospital is working to connect with the parents to see if they wish to be featured in news articles.

At Duke University Hospital, the first baby was delivered at 1:41 a.m. At Duke Regional Hospital, the first baby arrived at 3:29 a.m. Hospital officials are working with the families to see if they wish to be included in this article.


The first baby born in 2021 at WakeMed Raleigh Campus was named Emma.

She was born at 2:03 a.m. to mother Sandra Maradiaga Orellana.

Some Triangle families are celebrating 2021 in the most joyous way, by bringing new life into the world.



ABC11 will update this story as we get more information on new births from other local hospitals.
