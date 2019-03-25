Family & Parenting

Babies delivered by Duke doctors celebrate March Madness in adorable onesies

EMBED <>More Videos

Babies delivered by Duke doctors celebrate March Madness with onesies

The Duke Birthing Center and providers at Duke Regional Hospital and WakeMed are giving families with newborn babies a Duke onesie with a basketball on the back to celebrate March Madness.



"We've had great feedback, and it makes people smile, which is our goal," said Matthew Barber, the E.C. Hamblen Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology and chair of Duke OB/GYN.



The department delivers about 6,000 babies a year in total at Duke hospitals and WakeMed North Hospital in Raleigh.



"The onesies will continue to be given to newborns throughout the NCAA basketball tournament as a way to generate team spirit for Duke Obstetrics and Gynecology and of course, Duke basketball," Samiha Khanna with Duke Health said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdurhamraleighbabiesfamilyduke blue devilsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 inmates escape from Nash County Detention Center
Durham man reunites with crash victim he saved through CPR
Wake Co. drivers caught on cam making dangerous moves in front of ambulances
Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman's death
Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state
Frantic 911 calls detail moments after newborn was shot, killed
Duke to pay $112.5M to US government for researcher falsifying data
Show More
2nd person dies in Durham house fire
Wake Forest coach to plead not guilty in college admission scandal
German family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
Pollen to decrease with rain, but allergy season far from over
Holly Grove Middle students national finalists for $100,000 Samsung prize
More TOP STORIES News