Blog: Giving back this Valentine's Day

Blaine Way Sr.

Valentine's Day is around the corner and this year I decided to focus on an act of public service!

Why did you participate in a bachelor auction?

As a single parent, I know the difficulties of trying to date. It can be extremely hard. Time is limited, patience thin, and the unknown filtering you may go through. However, when your friend calls you and asks you to be apart of an event that not only gives back to the community, but your able to meet other professionals too! You don't say "no," you find a time! I've never participated in a dating auction before and I'm highly interested to see the outcome. Sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone is exactly what you need.

How do you give back to the community?

For the last couple of years of my life I've been focused creating the "Way To Parent" brand that not only represents parents but kids too. Highlighting achievements, inspirational stories, and giving positivity back to a world that seems to be filled with so much turmoil. What I have created is a virtual space that older parents and young parents can go to for advice, inspiration, and know they can do it too. A part of the WTP brand isn't just limited to the blog, the WTP Brand is expanding into other avenues. The Adventures Of SuperDaD (AOS), a book series that tells the story of a single father raising his three "minions" in everyday life. The second book "Triple Trouble" is set to be released 2018 and I'm currently working on the third one "The Move."

Through positive advice we can help each other, while relating to one another through experiences shared. In today's society, the world is constantly changing and parenting is becoming more challenging by the day with the evolving levels of content our children have access to. It's become more difficult to keep them out of harm's way in the midst of mass and social media. However, what we can do as parents is come together and focus on the positivity to encourage each other through these obstacles in raising tomorrow's future. This is a safe virtual space to discuss everyday topics, create inspirational moments, and to share our experiences in a judgement free zone with the intent to motivate one another.
