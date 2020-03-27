NC officials set up text service to help families find free meals for kids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Though many schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, several school districts and volunteer groups are providing free meals for kids in their area.
In order to help parents find those resources, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a text message service to help families find free meals in their area.
In a news release, Gov. Cooper said parents who need help getting food for their family can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find places nearby that are donating free meals.
The service is also available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.
Cooper said after parents enter their address, they will receive a text with locations and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru free meal site.
"School closings mean no meals for some of our most vulnerable children. Now families have an easier way to find food during these times of financial stress," Governor Cooper said in a written statement.
Parents can also call 2-1-1 to find meal sites in their neighborhood.
No Kid Hungry has also created a map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across North Carolina.
Those who are not high-risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms can sign up to volunteer to prepare food or help at delivery sites.
Anyone with non-emergency questions about COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to ask about food assistance and family resources, such as rent or utility assistance. Dialing is free, confidential and available in most languages.
You can also sign up for automated text updates about COVID-19 by texting 'COVIDNC' to 898211.
