List of pumpkin patches, fall family fun around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill

Hill Ridge Farms
703 Tarboro Road Youngsville, NC 27596
919-556-1771
http://www.hillridgefarms.com/
One of North Carolina's biggest fall festival celebrations! Here you will get to ride on a train, take a hay ride to the big pumpkin patch, gem stone panning, duck race and of course all of the playground fun.
- General admission: ages 2-64 is $14, which includes play areas, hayride and a free pumpkin.
- Senior Discount: 65+ is $13
- Groups of 10 or more: $13
- Military: $13
- Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Added fun:
- Train: $3
- Gem panning: $3 - $25
Page Farms
6100 Mt. Herman Road Raleigh, NC 27617
919-596-3227
http://www.pagefarmsraleigh.com
Come check all of the farm fun Page Farms has to offer! Admission includes: Pick your own Pumpkin from the vine, explore the Corn Maze, take a Hayride, play in the Corn Crib, slide down the Hay Stack Slide, ride the Cow Train, enjoy the Farm Animals, have a Duck Run race, and much more!
- Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at $10
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at $15
- 2 and under free
- Field Trip reservations available
Spring Haven Farms
5306 Homer Ruffin Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
919-407-1806
https://www.springhaven.farm/
One of the most unique farm experiences in our area! If you love interacting with farm animals, this is the place to bring your family. On Saturdays in October, starting Oct. 12., you can carve pumpkins with GOATS...yes, you read that correctly. The farm will be full of Pumpkins, fall fun and spooky decorations! Come and meet all the animals like Peppa pig Annie the Donkey and Huck the Horse. There will be fall time treats to eat and drink and music to listen to. Kids can take the Tractor Train Express and they can also get their face painted by Sparkle Body Arts!
- Tickets are $13.50 for adults and $20.00 with a pumpkin (no outside pumpkins)
- Entry for kids 3 and under is free.
Medlin Farms
507 Woodland Church Road, Wake Forest NC 27587
919-671-2079
https://medlinfarm.com/
One of the Triangle's oldest farms offers fun in the corn maze, a free pumpkin, gem mining a hay ride and much more! You will have to see the Medlin Family carving pumpkins in person, they are HUGE and you could carve three different faces on the same one.
- Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October.
- Admission is only $9 per person and only $6 to add gem mining.
- Children 2 and younger are free.
Gross Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
1606 Pickett Road Sanford, NC 27332
919-498-6727
http://www.grossfarms.com/
This awesome farm offers one of the coolest corn mazes! You can check out the John Deere Tricycle track, tire mountain or the train and boat playsets.
- Monday - Friday - closed to general public but open for large school groups and organizations by appointment only.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- General admission is $3 for ages 2 and up.
- BEST VALUE COMBO TICKET: $16, which includes general admission, access to the corn maze, playgrounds and one hayride.
Hipp Farms Corn Maze and Field of Fun
US-401 and Ballard Road Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
919-669-5741
https://www.hippfarmscornmaze.com/
Looking to take the kids of an after dark corn maze? Well, look no further...and bring a flashlight! This family owned and operated farm is a great place to take kiddos for some fall fun. You'll have to check out the petting zoo, stick horse race and the corn box.
- General admission is $10 but you can pay $20 for an all-inclusive package, which includes general admission, $1 snack voucher, 1 slingshot basket, 1 pony ride, 1 cone of feed, 1 rubber duck for the race, 1 pedal kart race and unlimited bounce house voucher.
- Fridays - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Museum of Life and Science Pumpkin Patch Express
https://www.lifeandscience.org/pumpkin-patch
433 W. Murray Avenue Durham, NC 27704
919-220-5429
Climb aboard the Ellerbe Creek Railway for a journey to the Museum's pumpkin patch. Pick the perfect pumpkin to decorate and take home, then enjoy crafts and a variety of carnival games before returning to the station. Activities include hay maze, corn crib, pumpkin decorating, and other great carnival games.
- Event Dates: Oct 5-6; 12-13; 19-20; 26-27
- COST: $15 per person, children 2 and under are free. Pre-registration is required.
Kens Korny Corn Maze
3175 Benson Road Garner, NC 27529
919-779-4765
http://www.kenskornycornmaze.com/
You have to come and check out North Carolina's first and longest running corn maze! You'll have a ball in the 6 acre corn maze was more than two and a half miles of paths.
- Farm open through November 9th - Monday - Friday by appointment only.
- Friday nights 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday Noon - 8 p.m.
- Ages 6 and up - $12, ages 3-5 - $6 and 2 and under - free.
William Lyon's Pumpkin Patch
1545 Will Suitt Road Creedmoor, NC 27522
919-669-9399
If you are looking for some pumpkin patch fun, this is the place to be. You can grab your own pumpkin at the front or you can get one right off the vine. You can also get some of Lyons pumpkins at the Durham and Carrboro farmers markets.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DJ's Berry and Pumpkin Patch
1223 Salem Church Road Apex, NC 27523
919-600-4020
http://www.djsberrypatch.com/pumpkinpatch.html
While you're here, you can also pick up Raleigh's most sought after fall flowering plant - mums.
- There is no admission fee - you pay for what you pick out.
- Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.