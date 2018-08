Glow-in-the-dark indoor golf has arrived in North Raleigh at Galaxy Fun Park The new Moonwalk Mini Golf attraction is 18 holes with a galaxy theme and blacklight artwork painted just for the course.The cost is $8 a person but children under age three are free when accompanied by a paying adult.Galaxy Fun Park also has trampolines, go-karts, a ropes course, a giant playground, and laser tag.