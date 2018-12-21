Terminally ill Hope Mills preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4942810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Terminally ill Hope Mills preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help