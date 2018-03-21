Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3239377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Raleigh woman found a wedding ring in a Walmart parking lot and she wants to find the owners.

Wedding rings lost and found! A local woman found these rings in Raleigh Walmart parking lot & she wants to get them back to the rightful owner. Do you know anyone who’s lost their rings? pic.twitter.com/KehTITX9AR — Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) March 20, 2018

The owner of the missing wedding rings that were found in a Walmart parking lot has claimed them.After seeing our story on ABC11, Shnita-Horton came forward to claim her rings."When she lost it, it was like her world fell apart. She was missing something, more than the ring. It was like a piece of her was missing," said Robert Horton, Shnita's husband.Esther Daniel had found the engagement ring and wedding band at the Walmart off New Bern Avenue and New Hope Road in Raleigh.Daniel wanted to make sure she got them back to their rightful owner."When I was a little girl my mama taught me on honesty and just this week we were talking with my son about integrity," Daniel said."That integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching. That's the only reason why I persistently did the right thing and I'm hoping that it gets to the right person."Daniel found the rings last Tuesday morning and left her contact info with customer services at the store.She posted about the ring on the "Raleigh Moms" Facebook group but did not receive any messages back.Instead of giving up she turned to ABC11 for help.