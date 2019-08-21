Amazon drops new fashion experience with staple items under $100 and influencers designing new collections

Amazon has launched a new, made-on-demand fashion line called, The Drop, featuring limited-edition items.
Styles for The Drop are designed by social-media fashion influencers from across the world.
Once a collection drops, shoppers have 30 hours to shop or less if items sell out. A new collection will be launched every few weeks highlighting one influencer's latest trend
You can sign up for text message notifications to be alerted to each new collection. They're also announced on Amazon's homepage and Instagram account @amazonthedrop.
Amazon said making the items on-demand is a way to cut down on waste.
The online retailers have also launched a fashion line, Staples by The Drop, featuring versatile basics where each item is $100 or less. Items featured on Staples by The Drop are eligible for free 2 day delivery for Prime customers.
Amazon is looking for influencers to partner with as designer for The Drop. Click here for more info.
