MEGHAN MARKLE

Meghan Duchess of Sussex cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards 2018

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Meghan, Duchess of Sussex onstage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London. (Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)</span></div>
America's favorite pregnant royal made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night. Cradling her baby bump onstage, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a black one-shoulder Givenchy velvet gown and a huge smile.

The duchess showed up so she could honor Clare Waight Keller, the designer of her custom Givenchy wedding dress. Meghan presented her with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award.

"I've gotten to know Meghan on such a personal level, and you know, to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life, is something that is just the most unbelievable honor," Waight Keller said while accepting the award.

Meghan, who was known as an actress for her style well before she was a royal trendsetter, commented on the importance of fashion.

"As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it's very personal and sometimes it's emotional," she said. "But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women."

The duchess also donned gold bangles and black nail polish.
RELATED PHOTOS: Meghan's royal wedding dress
RELATED STORIES
Prince Harry, Meghan to move to Frogmore Cottage in 2019

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby falls in the line to the British throne

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionMeghan Markleroyal familydressesRoyal Weddingwedding dress
MEGHAN MARKLE
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
More Meghan Markle
STYLE & FASHION
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
It's Drive-Thru Day for the ABC11 Together Food Drive
Black ice: Officials warn about icy Triangle side roads
Man flips car on icy Durham bridge, walks away unharmed
Business' roof collapses under weight of snow
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Watch: Alamance County family has swimsuit dance party in snow
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Show More
Mom dies after trying to save dog from frozen pond
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Snow topples trees at football coach's Roxboro home, wife sleeps through it
Wake County brings in tons of salt to treat roads for overnight freeze
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
More News