Red Lobster's ugly holiday sweater keeps cheddar biscuits warm

The restaurant chain is joining in on the ugly holiday sweater trend, but with a twist.
It has designed a colorful holiday sweater with an insulated pouch made specifically to keep the chain's popular cheddar bay biscuits warm.
Looking to SLEIGH your next holiday party? Our online pop-up merch shop is OFFICIALLY OPEN! Hurry to https://t.co/IH3PqZc8bV and get your claws on a limited-edition Cheddar Bay Biscuit “Ugly” Holiday Sweater (complete with a built-in insulated pocket) before they are gone! pic.twitter.com/OcdFvOye74— Red Lobster (@redlobster) November 26, 2019
The sweaters went on sale for $40 last week and sold out within days
Despite pleas from fans, the company says there are no more sweater available, but there is currently one up for bid on Ebay.