Red Lobster's ugly holiday sweater keeps cheddar biscuits warm

Red Lobster is serving up a hot new piece of fashion just in time for the holiday season.

The restaurant chain is joining in on the ugly holiday sweater trend, but with a twist.

It has designed a colorful holiday sweater with an insulated pouch made specifically to keep the chain's popular cheddar bay biscuits warm.



The sweaters went on sale for $40 last week and sold out within days

Despite pleas from fans, the company says there are no more sweater available, but there is currently one up for bid on Ebay.
