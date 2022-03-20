Three dead, two seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police responded to calls of a shooting late Saturday in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada on Owens Drive leaving 3 dead and 2 in critical condition.Officers responded to the report of a shooting at around 9 p.m. Upon arrival officers and medical personnel found 4 people who had been shot.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died from their injuries at the hospital. One other victim was also taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Officers later found a fifth victim who is now being treated at the hospital.The identities of all of the victims have not yet been released.The Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).