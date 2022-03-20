Three dead, two seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Three dead, two seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police responded to calls of a shooting late Saturday in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada on Owens Drive leaving 3 dead and 2 in critical condition.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at around 9 p.m. Upon arrival officers and medical personnel found 4 people who had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died from their injuries at the hospital. One other victim was also taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Officers later found a fifth victim who is now being treated at the hospital.

The identities of all of the victims have not yet been released.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootingfatal shootinghotelshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat '21 champ Baylor
Triangle Black women prepare to watch historic Supreme Court hearing
Neighbor saves dog from burning Wendell home
Major weekend events in Raleigh seek to bounce tourism back
One person killed in single car accident near Triangle Town Center
How inflation and gas prices are affecting the housing market
3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue suits
Show More
China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
Madison Cawthorn faces GOP backlash for shots at Ukrainian president
Former Fayetteville teacher charged with more than 50 sex crimes
Women's basketball advances as Title IX nears 50th anniversary
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
More TOP STORIES News