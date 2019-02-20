Father arrested after young children found wandering down Six Forks Rd

A Raleigh father is behind bars after police say his children were found walking down a busy street alone.It happened Feb. 19 on Six Forks Road. Investigators said they found a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old wandering down the busy road.Raleigh Police Department later found Caley Rountree, 41, and arrested him on misdemeanor charges of child abuse.Officers said Rountree left his children alone at their apartment while he "stepped out" for more than two hours.Rountree is due in court March 19. He was issued a $2,000 bond.