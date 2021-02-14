Fayetteville State Police make arrest after resident awakens to find intruder in bedroom

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person wanted in connection with an incident at University Place Apartments has been arrested, Fayetteville State University safety officials said Sunday.

On Friday, Feb. 12 around 3:45 a.m., campus police said a resident at the apartments called to report a strange man in their room who fled when they awoke.


There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and no items were reported stolen.

Surveillance cameras did capture images of the man.

Bond was set at $220,000.


"I can't thank the FSU Department of Police and Public Safety for their work in investigating this crime," said Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine. "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority and the campus community is relieved by the arrest of a suspect."

Fayetteville State Police released these images of a suspicious person after the incident.



