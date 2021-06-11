Fayetteville Dogwood Festival makes long-awaited return with weekend minifest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The beloved Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back in action for the first time since 2019.This scaled-back version is a welcomed return for local vendors and newly appointed Fayetteville Dogwood Festival Executive Director Sarah-grace Snipes."The community hasn't been able to attend an event like the Dogwood Festival for over two years," Snipes said.Eventgoers can expect plenty of fried-food options, local food trucks, and live music. Friday's lineup will include the Throwback Collaboration Band, On The Border, and an Eagles tribute band.A car and motorcycle show will take place Saturday. This weekend's storms are a concern, but Snipes said the show will go on, as long as there isn't any lightning."I'm very optimistic. This is a blank slate, so, myself and the Dogwood Festival, we have an opportunity to start off new," Snipes said.Jerry Hardin and Latony Binns are the owners of a newly created, Kansas City-style BBQ food truck in Fayetteville called "Big Chiefs." They set up shop at Festival Park eager to see some food traffic."Nervous, really nervous. We're set up to handle a really nice crowd," Hardin said.Meanwhile, Raymond Kallas, the owner of the Tropical Island Concessions in Raleigh, says it's nice to have his business return to the festival and have his employees back on the job."We went through a tough, tough, tough time," he said.Gates officially open at 5 p.m. The first band is set to perform at 6:15 p.m. Admission will be free on Friday and Saturday.