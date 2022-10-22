Fayetteville police investigate fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Friday night.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Maitland Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details were immediately released. The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.