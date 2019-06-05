Fayetteville mom of 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver to hold rally

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville mother, whose daughter was killed in an accident involving a suspected drunk driving accident, is speaking out nearly a year after her death as she teams up with MADD for a rally against drunk driving.Laverne Baxter can recall every minute on the night of June 22."It was about 9 o'clock. We were on the way home and we were at the light at Ramsey Street to turn onto Country Club and we were the third car in line. And when we started going through the green light and all I heard was the explosion and I was knocked out," said Baxter.Baxter woke up shortly after, but Love Harmonee Ingram didn't."I looked back at my daughter who looked like she was just knocked out but come to find out once EMS got there she was dead," said Baxter.Christopher James Bell was indicted on second-degree murder charges last week. Police say he was drunk and had just left Last Call sports bar when he sped through the red light at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive."I have to go through that intersection every day. Every day I go through that intersection. Thinking about everything that happened. How the scene looked. How the air felt. Thinking about The last time I got to touch my daughter, see her face," said Baxter.Love's mother wants justice. Her family's attorney says Last Call overserved Bell.ALE investigated but told ABC11 "There was no evidence supporting allegations that the bartender intentionally overserved," ALE Agent Derwin Baxter explained.However Allen Rogers, the attorney for the family, says they have every right to pursue civil action against the establishment."If they charged him it might be a criminal offense and of course the criminal standard is different from civil standards. This family has every right to seek justice from the establishment that served bell alcohol and watched him get intoxicated. Leave the bar and get into a vehicle," said Rogers.But more than justice, Baxter wants awareness and change."When you drink and drive, drink or drug-drive, you can hurt many people not just yourself," said Baxter.Love's family is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for a rally on June 22.The family says it's not just a remembrance event rather a reminder of the deadly dangers of drinking and driving. They will call on local politicians to make tighter alcohol and drunk driving laws.The event will be held in the parking lot of the old Rite Aid on Ramsey and CountryClub Drive. All proceeds will benefit MADD.