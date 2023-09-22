3 men charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to an August shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Fayetteville Police said Wednesday that Jordan Bernal, 22, Montez Lofton, 24, and Justin Shumpert, 28, have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge of a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

The three are accused of being involved in the incident near the Little Caesars pizza restaurant in the 100 block of Bonanza Drive.

Police said Ernest Bullock, 24, was killed in the Aug. 26 shooting, Another man was also shot and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said that the incident began with a disturbance in the 6000 block of Morganton Road where shots were fired into a vehicle. Bullock and the other shooting victim got out of the car and ran across an open field where officers eventually found the two victims.

FPD said investigators identified a vehicle that ultimately led to identifying the suspects.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.