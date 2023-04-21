At 22 years old, Brittany Reaves is the youngest law student graduating from the program this spring.

'Proud of myself': Fayetteville native is one of youngest to graduate from NCCU's law program

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At 22-year-old, Brittany Reaves is the youngest law student graduating from the program this spring. The young legal eagle is preparing to leave the nest.

On Friday, she walked the halls of North Carolina Central's School of Law building one final time. It's been her haven for the past four years.

"I don't know why I pay rent. I'm here all the time all day," said Reaves. "I've laughed here. I've cried here. I've gone to sleep here. I've been angry here. This is definitely home."

ABC11 interviewed Reeves four years ago in her parent's living room when she was just 18-years-old. She was set to graduate from Fayetteville State University with a degree in history. This time around she is reaching another milestone by graduating from NCCU with both her Master's in History and juris doctorate.

"I'm very proud of myself and also my community and them taking the time to get me the resources and support I've needed to do this," she said.

According to Reaves, the journey hasn't been easy. She has balanced school with working two jobs. Because she is a proud daughter of a veteran, she'd like to give back to her community.

"Fayetteville has one of the highest homeless veteran populations. That hits home for me. I would love to do work in that area," she said.

Even her mother, who returned to school to get her Master's in psychology, admits she's learned a thing or two from Brittany.

"She's taught me it's never to late to achieve any goal you've set in life," said FeLisa Reaves. "Beyond the sky. Brittany is going to the horizons."

The soon to be law school graduate says the journey has taught her many things. The main lesson is to step out on faith.

"I think this is the largest risk I've ever taken, and it's served me so well. It taught me to be optimistic," she said.