1 dead, 2 others hurt in Fayetteville after police find evidence of shooting at empty home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting that injured two others in Fayetteville on Tuesday night.

Fayetteville police officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Nelson Avenue. Though the house was empty, officers said they found evidence that a shooting had happened inside the home. Two men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was being taken to the hospital by car before it was intercepted by an ambulance. The man, who wasn't identified, died at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. No suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 433-1443 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countycrimedeadly shootingshootingfayetteville newsfayetteville
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County nears 400 COVID-19 cases
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Show More
90 percent of Wake Co. COVID-19 patients don't know how they got it
Raleigh hair salon gives hair color kits to clients
Smithfield couple threatened with eviction despite Governor's order to halt evictions
Will Wake County graduations go on as planned?
Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen
More TOP STORIES News