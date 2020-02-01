Fayetteville parents charged after 2-year-old found with fractured skull, extremely malnourished

CHILD ABUSE CASE: Jade Newman and Delane Bostic are in jail this evening on a $250,000 secured bond. Their two-year-old child was found severely malnourished, with fractured ribs, fractured skull, and several brain injuries. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/q0BuJlbApJ — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 1, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville couple is in jail after their 2-year-old son was found severely malnourished and with fractured bones all over his body.Arrest warrants revealed that 24-year-old Jade Newman and 21-year-old Delane Bostic were taken into custody and are facing one count of intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.County officials said the parents took their child to the hospital earlier this week. Examinations revealed that the toddler weighed about 18 pounds. Officials read the affidavits saying that the toddler ate his own feces as well.In addition, X-rays revealed the 2-year-old had multiple skull fractures, rib fractures, and injuries to the brain.Both made their first court appearance Friday afternoon at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where they're being held on a $250,000 secured bond.ABC11 went out to the northwest Fayetteville neighborhood, where these alleged crimes took place and attempted to talk to nearby neighbors.Several refused to speak on camera but many said they would frequently see two children run out of Bostic's home unattended, sometimes running around the area naked.Tay Graham, a neighbor two homes down from Bostic, said he knew of the Fayetteville resident but is shocked to see this happen in his community."I never looked at them like that. I never thought they would do something to a kid like that. I don't even know what to say about it. I'm glad it wasn't one of my young ones," Graham said.