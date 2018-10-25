FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department is trying to identify four women accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a children's clothing store and assaulting an employee who caught them in the act.
It happened at Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 27 around 8 p.m.
Police said the women stole the merchandise from Justice.
During the theft, an employee became aware of what was happening and tried to recover the merchandise.
Police said the employee was assaulted and the women ran from the mall.
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.