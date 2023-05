Police say the shooting took place early this morning in the area of Rembrandt Drive and Trotwood Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are dead and two others were hurt after a shooting in Fayetteville.

Police say it happened early this morning in the area of Rembrandt Drive and Trotwood Drive.

Law enforcement have been on the scene for hours looking for more clues.

It's not known if a suspect is in custody.

MORE NEWS: Hours-long standoff ends in Granville County, no one hurt