WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hours-long standoff ends in Granville County, no one hurt

WTVD logo
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 9:52AM
Hours-long standoff ends in Granville County
EMBED <>More Videos

The standoff started around 8 p.m. last night when a women called 911 and said someone shot into her apartment.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An hours-long standoff in downtown Butner has ended in Granville County.

The standoff started around 8 p.m. last night when a woman called 911 and said someone shot into her apartment.

Everyone inside the apartment building was evacuated.

SEE ALSO: 'Misrepresented experience': Durham terminates Solid Waste Management director 3 weeks after hiring

The chief of public safety said the man inside an apartment was taken into custody and no one was hurt.

That suspect's identity has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW