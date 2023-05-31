Hours-long standoff ends in Granville County, no one hurt

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An hours-long standoff in downtown Butner has ended in Granville County.
The standoff started around 8 p.m. last night when a woman called 911 and said someone shot into her apartment.
Everyone inside the apartment building was evacuated.
The chief of public safety said the man inside an apartment was taken into custody and no one was hurt.
That suspect's identity has not been released.