'Misrepresented experience': Durham terminates Solid Waste Management director 3 weeks after hiring

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham city leaders confirmed on Tuesday evening the immediate termination of the city's Solid Waste Management director.

James Lyons started his employment with the city just three weeks ago, on May 8, City Manager Wanda Page said in a statement.

Page said Lyons misrepresented his experience in the solid waste industry during the hiring process. In addition, Page said PoliHire, the firm the city used to vet applicants also didn't screen Lyons per contract agreement.

Page said city leaders are assessing the next steps to fill this position and will be conducting a review of their processes when administering contracts with executive-level recruitment firms.

City Manager's full statement: "It has come to the City of Durham's attention that James Lyons, hired on May 8, 2023, as Solid Waste Management Director, misrepresented his experience in the solid waste industry during the hiring process. He has been terminated effective immediately. While the City generally performs its own recruitment activities for many vacant positions, for executive-level positions the City contracts with recruitment firms. In this case, PoliHire, a national firm based in Washington D.C. which specializes in public service recruitment for municipalities, handled the search for this position that had been vacant since December 2022. PoliHire has confirmed that their process, which included screening of candidates for minimum requirements, did not happen as contracted. The City is now assessing next steps to fill this position and will be conducting a review of its own processes when administering contracts with executive-level recruitment firms."