3 family members killed in two separate Cumberland County shootings in less than a week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide from Sunday while the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating another from Wednesday. At least four of the people involved in the shootings were related.
No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate a possible motive.
Tiana Melvin's 16-year-old son, Konye, was killed early Wednesday on Charlie Drive.
"Konye was a great, kind, loving person," Melvin said. "Very athletic. Konye just graduated May 2021 and he's 16 years old."
Melvin said her son's cousin, 19-year-old Marquez Melvin, was also killed and his other cousin Maurice Melvin was shot and is in the hospital. Another person was also shot.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man entered the home and shot the four.
Sunday afternoon, Fayetteville police said 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin was shot in the head on Southern Avenue. She didn't survive. Tiana Melvin said Nicoda was sister to Maurice and Marquez Melvin and cousin to Konye.
"I'm overwhelmed," Tiana Melvin said. "I just ask for prayer, for strength to get me and my family through it, and I know that we need God to get us through it. That's the only way we're going to be able to get through it."
The sheriff's office says there were drugs at the scene of the shooting on Charlie Drive but it's unclear what the motive was.
Tiana Melvin says the killings were not drug-related.
Family members say Konye had a bright future ahead.
"He was just about to enlist in the military," Konye's cousin Amanda Herbin said. "Everywhere he went, just everyone loved him. He had a wonderful personality and he nor anyone involved deserved exactly what happened to them. These kids should still be here today."
Authorities continue to investigate. If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
