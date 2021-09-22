2 killed, 2 others injured in home invasion and shooting at Cumberland County home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.
The shooting happened on Charlie Drive in Fayetteville around 5 a.m.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies were called for a report of a home invasion.
At this time, it's believed the resident shot four people.
Two of them have died from their injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The homicide unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
