2 killed, 2 others injured in home invasion and shooting at Cumberland County home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.The shooting happened on Charlie Drive in Fayetteville around 5 a.m.A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies were called for a report of a home invasion.At this time, it's believed the resident shot four people.Two of them have died from their injuries, according to the sheriff's office.The homicide unit is investigating.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.