2 people hurt in separate shootings in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating two separate shootings where two people were shot.

Officers responded to the first scene around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night on Windsor Drive where they found one person shot.

Then about an hour later, officers rushed to the second scene at a Red Roof Inn.

Police tell us they found 28 shell casings in the eastbound lanes of Cedar Creek Road.

One person was hurt, but officers say it is unclear if that person was shot or hurt while running away from the shooting.

This shooting happened just down the road from a shooting Wednesday morning at the Travelodge on Cedar Creek Road.

In that case one person was killed and another was sent to the hospital.