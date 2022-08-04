Victims identified in deadly Fayetteville motel shooting

Officers were sent to a Travelodge located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road in reference to a shooting that took place at 3:15 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have identified two victims of a shooting that left one dead and one injured Wednesday.

The shootings took place at the Travelodge at 2076 Cedar Creek Road about 3:15 a.m.

Two people were found shot in the parking lot of the motel. On Thursday, police said they were Markus Richard Samples 19, of Hope Mills, who was pronounced dead on the scene, and Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, 21, also of Hope Mills, who is recovering from his injuries.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.